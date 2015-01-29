First Alert Forecast: high humidity and storm chances return to SE NC

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

We are watching several area in the Atlantic for potential tropical development. (Source: WECT)

Cloud cover and "future radar" model for Thursday afternoon suggests variable clouds and the possibility of an Isolated shower or storm. (Source: WECT)

After a nice long stretch of unusually dry and comfortable conditions in SE NC, we are seeing a return to reality. Muggy conditions and thunderstorms chances will return in full force int the days ahead. The tropical Atlantic is getting more active as we monitor several potent tropical waves.

TONIGHT AND FRIDAY: Back to reality. Muggy conditions along with shower and storm chances return to SE NC. Expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms tonight with lows back in the 70s. For Friday expect lots of clouds and scattered to numerous showers and storms. Highs will only reach the lower 80s.

SEVEN DAY FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Each day of the next seven will feature: seasonably hot temperatures, oppressive humidity, and a chance at scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be well into the 80s and approaching 90 with muggy lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: A potent wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development over the next five days. Another potent wave in the southeast Caribbean has a low chance of tropical development over the next two to five days.

