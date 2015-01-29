Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: heat, storms, and then some cooler weather on tap this weekend

Heads up! There is a marginal severe risk of storms in SE NC Saturday evening and night. (Source: WECT)

An active weekend of weather is on tap for SE NC in advance of front. Heat index values will once again soar into the triple digits Saturday afternoon prior to the arrival of some strong thunderstorms Saturday evening. Brief heat relief and scattered storms remain in the forecast early next week.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: Look for partly cloudy and muggy conditions with a small chance of spot showers or storms this evening. Lows will be in the middle to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Another hot one! Under mostly sunny skies highs will soar into the 90s with triple digit heat index values by afternoon. Late in the day into Saturday night; scattered to numerous thunderstorms will move through the region. Some storms maybe locally strong or severe so monitor the WECT Weather app as you are out and about. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Expect slightly cooler highs in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Expect lower humidity levels, especially on Monday. Scattered afternoon and evening storms will continue both days. A transition to a hotter and drier pattern continues for the rest of the week. Look for storm chances to fall to around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday and 20% for Thursday and Friday. At the same times highs will rise from the upper 80s early in the week to lower 90s later. Heat index values may approach triple digits late week.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea through the weekend. July is a moderately active month for tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin; August, September, and October are statistically most active.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.