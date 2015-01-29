First Alert Forecast: heat, storms, and then some cooler weather - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: heat, storms, and then some cooler weather on tap this weekend

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A stormy Saturday evening weather map for SE NC in advance of a front. (Source: WECT) A stormy Saturday evening weather map for SE NC in advance of a front. (Source: WECT)
After a hot Saturday, some brief heat relief early next week. (Source: WECT) After a hot Saturday, some brief heat relief early next week. (Source: WECT)
Heads up! There is a marginal severe risk of storms in SE NC Saturday evening and night. (Source: WECT) Heads up! There is a marginal severe risk of storms in SE NC Saturday evening and night. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

An active weekend of weather is on tap for SE NC in advance of front. Heat index values will once again soar into the triple digits Saturday afternoon prior to the arrival of some strong thunderstorms Saturday evening. Brief heat relief and scattered storms remain in the forecast early next week.

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: Look for partly cloudy and muggy conditions with a small chance of spot showers or storms this evening. Lows will be in the middle to upper 70s. 

SATURDAY: Another hot one! Under mostly sunny skies highs will soar into the 90s with triple digit heat index values by afternoon. Late in the day into Saturday night; scattered to numerous thunderstorms will move through the region. Some storms maybe locally strong or severe so monitor the WECT Weather app as you are out and about. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 70s. 

NEXT WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Expect slightly cooler highs in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Expect lower humidity levels, especially on Monday. Scattered afternoon and evening storms will continue both days. A transition to a hotter and drier pattern continues for the rest of the week. Look for storm chances to fall to around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday and 20% for Thursday and Friday. At the same times highs will rise from the upper 80s early in the week to lower 90s later. Heat index values may approach triple digits late week. 

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea  through the weekend. July is a moderately active month for tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin; August, September, and October are statistically most active.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: heat, storms, and then some cooler weather on tap this weekend

    First Alert Forecast: heat, storms, and then some cooler weather on tap this weekend

    Friday, July 14 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:38:41 GMT

    An active weekend of weather is on tap for SE NC in advance of front. Heat index values will once again soar into the triple digits Saturday afternoon prior to the arrival of some strong thunderstorms Saturday evening. Brief heat relief and scattered storms remain in the forecast early next week.

    More >>

    An active weekend of weather is on tap for SE NC in advance of front. Heat index values will once again soar into the triple digits Saturday afternoon prior to the arrival of some strong thunderstorms Saturday evening. Brief heat relief and scattered storms remain in the forecast early next week.

    More >>

  • RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    RIP CURRENTS: how to spot them, what to do if one catches you

    Monday, July 10 2017 7:17 AM EDT2017-07-10 11:17:26 GMT

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

    Your First Alert Weather Team wants you to stay safe in the surf! Here, we’ll explain rip currents: what they are, how to spot one, what do to if you get caught in one, and how to gauge each day’s risk of these potentially dangerous currents.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly