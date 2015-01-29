First Alert Forecast: heat index values to return to the triple digits soon

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a stressful heat wave late this week into this weekend. Daily high temperatures are likely to crest above the already hot mid-July average of 90 and, with the humidity, heat index values will charge even higher. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies and mainly lower 90s for afternoon highs. A few inland spots could tag the mid 90s and heat index values could possibly eclipse numbers like 96, 99, or even 102 - especially in the afternoon. Prospects for cooling pop-up storms will be not zero, but slim - near 20% or so.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Friday through Sunday, pop-up cooling storms will be few and far between. Daily chances: 10 to 20%. Sunshine will likely send temperatures soaring to the 90s each day and heat index values could ping the highly-taxing 105 range a time or two! Higher chances for cooling and drenching storms will build in next week.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don fell apart amid a belt of strong upper-level winds over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday night. The remnants of Don are not likely to reorganize. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - new tropical storm formation is not expected Thursday.

