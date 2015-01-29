First Alert Forecast: heat index values to peak in the taxing triple digits

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The "Bermuda High" will support a consistently hot and occasionally stormy weather pattern. Heat index values will regularly reach the taxing 95 to 105 range, so please stay as rested and hydrated as possible. Pop-up storms will mainly present the typical summer hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds and hail can't be ruled-out totally.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies. The risk of a pop-up shower or heavy storm will be rise only slightly - the 10 to 20% - range for the afternoon. Independent of any cooling storms, temperatures will likely crest in the sizzling mid 90s for inland areas and the upper 80s to lower 90s for the beaches... and heat index values ought to spend a solid portion of the day in the aforementioned 95 to 105 range.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Between Friday and early next week, daytime temperatures will continue to operate in the seasonably summery 80s and 90s, so it figures heat index values will continue to at least occasionally ping the triple digits. The chance for a cooling and drenching shower or storm will function near 30% Friday and Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 30% for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

TROPICS: Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Depression Four. Its location is midway between Africa and the eastern Caribbean Islands and its west-northwest movement will keep it over open water for the next week. Only modest development is likely with this system as environmental conditions are not especially favorable for significant strengthening.

