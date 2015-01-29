First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity and pop-up storms carry through the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The "Bermuda High" will support a consistently hot and occasionally stormy weather pattern. Heat index values will regularly reach the taxing 95 to 105 range, so please stay as rested and hydrated as possible. Pop-up storms will mainly present the typical summer hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds and hail can't be ruled-out totally.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly sunny to variably cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. The risk of a pop-up shower or heavy storm will have grown from the 30 to 40% range, for the later afternoon hours, up to 50% this evening and through the overnight hours. Low temperatures are projected to be in the 70s.

SUNDAY FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Daytime temperatures will continue to operate in the seasonably summery 80s and 90s. The chance for a cooling and drenching shower or storm will function 40-50%. Some storms will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, lightning, gusty winds and possibly small hail.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS : Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 80s and 90s, the average high being in the low 90s for early-to-mid July. Heat index values could hit the triple digits at times. Rain and storm chances will function between 30-40% Monday through midweek. Nighttime temps fall back into the mild 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Four has dissipated into a tropical wave. Environmental conditions - including dry air and stout wind shear - are not especially favorable for significant strengthening but your First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor this system.

