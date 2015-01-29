First Alert Forecast: heat, humidity and pop-up storms carry into the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features consistently warm to hot weather and a a slight uptick in shower and storm chances on or around Sunday. (Source: WECT)

Sweating is, of course, normal this time of year! July and August are statistically the hottest months of the year in southeastern North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

Outside any cooling storms, sun and southwest winds will bring many hours of heat index values in the 90s and 100s Friday! One of those hours is 4 p.m. (Source: WECT)

The "Bermuda High" will support a consistently hot and occasionally stormy weather pattern. Heat index values will regularly reach the taxing 95 to 105 range, so please stay as rested and hydrated as possible. Pop-up storms will mainly present the typical summer hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds and hail can't be ruled-out totally.

FRIDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly to variably cloudy skies. The risk of a pop-up shower or heavy storm will have grown from the 30 to 40% range for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are projected to stay mild in the middle and upper 70s with warm southwest winds.

The National Weather Service has made effective a Heat Advisory from early afternoon through 7 p.m. for all of southeastern North Carolina (except, technically, coastal Brunswick County).

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through early next week, daytime temperatures will continue to operate in the seasonably summery 80s and 90s, so it figures heat index values will continue to at least occasionally ping the triple digits. The chance for a cooling and drenching shower or storm will function 30-40% Saturday, 40-50% Sunday, and 20-40% Monday through midweek.

TROPICS: Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Depression Four. Its location is about 1000 miles east of the eastern Caribbean Islands and its west-northwest movement will keep it over open water for the next week. Environmental conditions - including dry air and stout wind shear - are not especially favorable for significant strengthening.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.