First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity to build soon

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Expect Thursday morning temperatures to be in the 60s with light easterly breezes. (Source:WECT)

Thursday, like Wednesday, will feature a rare-for-summer 0% rain chance for much of the day. Classic summertime pop-up storm chances will return for Friday and the holiday weekend, though, as the "Bermuda High" brings a more typical hot and humid pattern.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies and 0-10% shower chances. Light easterly breezes will shift to southeasterly and, with that, a subtle increase in humidity is possible. Overall, though, expect a pleasant summer day with highs in the 80s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FROM FRIDAY THROUGH THE 4TH: Daily highs will swell to the 80s and 90s. Nightly lows: sultry 70s. Pop-up shower and storm chances will operate in the 30-40% range Friday through Monday... and the 20-30% range for the 4th.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – Thursday or Friday. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.