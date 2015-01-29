First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity to build soon - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity to build soon

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Expect Thursday morning temperatures to be in the 60s with light easterly breezes. (Source:WECT) Expect Thursday morning temperatures to be in the 60s with light easterly breezes. (Source:WECT)
Humidity stays low again for Thursday before summer heat and humidity return. (Source: WECT) Humidity stays low again for Thursday before summer heat and humidity return. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Thursday, like Wednesday, will feature a rare-for-summer 0% rain chance for much of the day. Classic summertime pop-up storm chances will return for Friday and the holiday weekend, though, as the "Bermuda High" brings a more typical hot and humid pattern.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies and 0-10% shower chances. Light easterly breezes will shift to southeasterly and, with that, a subtle increase in humidity is possible. Overall, though, expect a pleasant summer day with highs in the 80s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FROM FRIDAY THROUGH THE 4TH: Daily highs will swell to the 80s and 90s. Nightly lows: sultry 70s. Pop-up shower and storm chances will operate in the 30-40% range Friday through Monday... and the 20-30% range for the 4th.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – Thursday or Friday. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don" and "Emily".

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity to build soon

    First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity to build soon

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:08:42 GMT
    Expect Thursday morning temperatures to be in the 60s with light easterly breezes. (Source:WECT)Expect Thursday morning temperatures to be in the 60s with light easterly breezes. (Source:WECT)

    Thursday, like Wednesday, will feature a rare-for-summer 0% rain chance for much of the day. Classic summertime pop-up storm chances will return for Friday and the holiday weekend, though, as the "Bermuda High" brings a more typical hot and humid pattern.

    More >>

    Thursday, like Wednesday, will feature a rare-for-summer 0% rain chance for much of the day. Classic summertime pop-up storm chances will return for Friday and the holiday weekend, though, as the "Bermuda High" brings a more typical hot and humid pattern.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly