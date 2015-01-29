Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity stay for the short-term, fresher changes likely by the weekend

Seasonably hot and humid weather is very likely for Tuesday and Wednesday. A front will bring an enhanced chance of unsettled weather on or around Thursday. Following the front and just in time for the weekend, a northern high pressure system and offshore storm system are likely to work in tandem to funnel slightly cooler and less-humid northerly or northeasterly breezes into the Carolinas.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect temperatures to swell to within a few degrees of 90 and, as light southerly breezes bolster already high humidity levels, heat index values ought to take a crack at 100. An isolated shower or drenching thundershower could develop at just about any place and just about any time. Otherwise, skies will have a mix of hot summery sunshine and heavy, gray cumulus.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday is likely to feature similar conditions to Tuesday. Confidence in rain is 30%. Thursday features a healthier 50% confidence in showers and storms. Rain chances appear on-track to dip to the skimpier 10 to 30% range for Friday and the weekend and, in that time, expect daily highs mainly in the lower to mid 80s, nights as cool as the 60s, and fresh breezes.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Storm Matthew will likely bring unsettled weather to parts of Belize and eastern Mexico Tuesday. By the end of the week, it is possible but not certain that these remnants may reorganize in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm development is also possible north and east of the Bahamas by this weekend, but the good news remains: there are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.