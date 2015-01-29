First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity stay for the short-term, fresher changes likely by late week

Seasonably hot and humid weather is very likely through Wednesday. A front will bring an enhanced chance of unsettled weather on or around Thursday. Following the front and just in time for the weekend, a northern high pressure system and offshore storm system are likely to work in tandem to funnel slightly cooler and less-humid northerly or northeasterly breezes into the Carolinas.More >>
Seasonably hot and humid weather is very likely through Wednesday. A front will bring an enhanced chance of unsettled weather on or around Thursday. Following the front and just in time for the weekend, a northern high pressure system and offshore storm system are likely to work in tandem to funnel slightly cooler and less-humid northerly or northeasterly breezes into the Carolinas.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>
August 21, 2017, will provide a unique opportunity to study what happens when the Earth goes dark during a total Solar Eclipse.More >>