Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity stay for the short-term, fresher changes likely by late week

Seasonably hot and humid weather is very likely through Wednesday. A front will bring an enhanced chance of unsettled weather on or around Thursday. Following the front and just in time for the weekend, a northern high pressure system and offshore storm system are likely to work in tandem to funnel slightly cooler and less-humid northerly or northeasterly breezes into the Carolinas.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: There is a small chance of a spotty shower or storm this evening. Otherwise look for muggy conditions and possibly some patchy fog as lows only dip into the mid and upper 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday is likely to feature similar conditions to Tuesday. Confidence in rain is 30%. Thursday features a healthier 40-50% confidence in showers and storms. Rain chances appear on-track to dip to the skimpier 20 to 30% range for Friday and Saturday. Some models indicate that some tropical moisture may move our way early next week so we have bumped up rain chances to 40% Sunday and Monday. Highs near seasonable levels Wednesday will dip below normal for the rest of the forecast period.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will likely bring unsettled weather to parts of Belize and eastern Mexico Tuesday. By the end of the week, it is possible but not certain that these remnants may reorganize in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm development is also possible but not certain off the coast of Florida later in the forecast period. Parts of Florida could see some flooding as a result of this system.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.