First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity to soar through the weekend, cool days ahead

Some relief from the heat and humidity is in sight by next week as an upper trough digs into the Carolinas. Forecast highs are in the middle and low 80s with dew point in the 60s.

Tropical Depression Cindy and its remnants will swirl through the Lower Mississippi Valley Thursday, but its broad moisture pattern will bring rain to a much larger swath of the South between Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. (Source: WECT)

A seasonably warm and humid summer air mass will govern the Cape Fear Region into the weekend. The approach of front and moisture from a glance from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will boost rain chances at times. A dose of marginally cooler air with lower rain chances is possible by the middle of next week.

THURSDAY EVENING DETAILS: The chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm will peek to 30% during the later afternoon hours before dwindling to 10-20% this evening. Humidity will stay elevated along with temperatures only falling into the middle to lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Storm chances will function near 30-40% range for through the weekend, a healthy 50% Monday, and then fall to a slim 10-20% by the middle of next week. Temperatures will regularly reach the upper 80s and some inland 90s may even mix between Friday and Sunday. A slight cool down is possible as daytime highs are only expected to grow in the middle and lower 80s midweek.

TROPICS: The rainy remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will lift through the Lower Mississippi and Tennessee River Valleys between Thursday and Saturday. Its presence will bolster moisture supplies all over the South, really. New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

