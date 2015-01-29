First Alert Forecast: heat and humidity favor pop-up storms - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: active short term period, continued toasty temperatures

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
The summer-like weather pattern carries into the latter part of the week. Morning temperatures are expected to start in the lower 70s with warm south breezes. (Source: WECT) The summer-like weather pattern carries into the latter part of the week. Morning temperatures are expected to start in the lower 70s with warm south breezes. (Source: WECT)
Stay alert for pop-up showers and storms Thursday, most likely in the late afternoon and early evening. (Source: WECT) Stay alert for pop-up showers and storms Thursday, most likely in the late afternoon and early evening. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Summer officially begins next Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m. Through that time, a summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of pop-up storms. Storms may produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and locally gusty winds.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to at times mostly sunny skies, light southerly breezes, and highs mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms could develop - especially in the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Into next week, expect classically summery temperatures in the 80s and 90s by day and 70s by night. Chances for pop-up showers and storms will function at 40 to 60% Friday and 30 to 50% for the weekend and early next week.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Thursday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

    Summer officially begins next Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m. Through that time, a summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of pop-up storms.

    Summer officially begins next Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m. Through that time, a summery pattern of seasonably high temperatures and humidity levels will favor the development of pop-up storms.

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

