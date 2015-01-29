Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a slight uptick in storm chances and a slight cooling temperature trend for the weekend. Higher shower and storm chances look to move in early next week. (Source: WECT)

The same high pressure system bringing the hot sun to the Carolinas is also keeping severe storms away. Your National Weather Service severe weather outlook is moderate / high in much of the Plains Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Sun and south breezes will fuel another summery afternoon for your Thursday. At 4 p.m., inland temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s / lower 90s with lower and mid 80s more likely for the beaches. (Source: WECT)

A well-established high pressure ridge will continue to offer hot and mainly dry weather through week's end. A slightly cooler and, importantly, somewhat wetter pattern appears likely to develop next week as a trough of low pressure finally "breaks down" the ridge.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies, meager 0 to 10% shower / storm chances, and afternoon highs mainly in the mid 80s to around 90. Light southerly breezes will also bolster the summery feel as they draw muggy air into the region.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday and mainly in the lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Chances for needed showers and storms: 10% Friday, 20 to 30% Saturday and Sunday, 40 to 50% Monday to Wednesday.

