First Alert Forecast: heat and dryness continues but changes likely next week

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Sun and south breezes will fuel another summery afternoon for your Thursday. At 4 p.m., inland temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s / lower 90s with lower and mid 80s more likely for the beaches. (Source: WECT) Sun and south breezes will fuel another summery afternoon for your Thursday. At 4 p.m., inland temperatures will likely be in the upper 80s / lower 90s with lower and mid 80s more likely for the beaches. (Source: WECT)
The same high pressure system bringing the hot sun to the Carolinas is also keeping severe storms away. Your National Weather Service severe weather outlook is moderate / high in much of the Plains Thursday. (Source: WECT) The same high pressure system bringing the hot sun to the Carolinas is also keeping severe storms away. Your National Weather Service severe weather outlook is moderate / high in much of the Plains Thursday. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a slight uptick in storm chances and a slight cooling temperature trend for the weekend. Higher shower and storm chances look to move in early next week. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a slight uptick in storm chances and a slight cooling temperature trend for the weekend. Higher shower and storm chances look to move in early next week. (Source: WECT)
A well-established high pressure ridge will continue to offer hot and mainly dry weather through week's end. A slightly cooler and, importantly, somewhat wetter pattern appears likely to develop next week as a trough of low pressure finally "breaks down" the ridge.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny skies, meager 0 to 10% shower / storm chances, and afternoon highs mainly in the mid 80s to around 90. Light southerly breezes will also bolster the summery feel as they draw muggy air into the region.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday and mainly in the lower 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Chances for needed showers and storms: 10% Friday, 20 to 30% Saturday and Sunday, 40 to 50% Monday to Wednesday.

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 09:42:35 GMT

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official "forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.

