First Alert Forecast: healthy rain chances to begin the week

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Your latest forecast model composite for Monday afternoon continues to feature variable clouds, scattered showers and locally heavy storms, balmy breezes, and temperatures mainly in the lower to mid 80s. (Source: WECT)
Your latest cloud cover and "future radar" model supports elevated rain and thunderstorm chances for the Cape Fear Region Tuesday afternoon while drier air infiltrates the northwestern third of the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast highlights the elevated early week rain chances. Lower rain chances, pleasantly warm temperatures, and slightly lower humidity levels headline the late-week period. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A moisture-laden storm system will generate healthy rain chances as it pivots through the Cape Fear Region Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. A high pressure system will bring a period of generally dry and pleasant weather for the latter parts of the week.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and scattered showers and storms - especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce downpours and briefly gusty winds. Also expect light south breezes and highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: From Tuesday through Sunday, expect daytime temperatures in the 70s to, at most, 80s... and nights mostly in the 60s. Rain and storm chances will decrease from near 70% Tuesday to 50% Wednesday and then 0 to 30% through the weekend.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Monday or Tuesday.

