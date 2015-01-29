First Alert Forecast: healthy rain chances continue, cooler days ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Temperatures will cool down for the midweek with highs at best in the low 80s. Heat and humidity return to end the week and start the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Precipitation forecast model shows through Wednesday show most areas picking up a half inch to an inch of rain. (Source: WECT)

Rain and storm chance continue through Wednesday before tapering off for the latter parts of the week. (Source: WECT)

A moisture-laden storm system will generate healthy rain chances as it pivots through the Cape Fear Region Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday. A high pressure system will bring a period of generally dry and pleasant weather for the latter parts of the week. Heat and humidity ramp up for the weekend and into next week.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and scattered showers and storms - especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce downpours and briefly gusty winds. Also expect southwest winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Plenty of moisture will be in place which will lead to the chance of scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds and heavy downpours will continue to be the main threat. temperatures will trend cooler as daytime highs are likely to be in the lower 80s, lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Wednesday and Thursday, expect daytime highs in the 70s to, at most, 80s... and nights mostly in the 60s. Temperatures will rebound back to the middle 80s by Friday. Heat and humidity kick up for the weekend and into next week. Rain and storm chances will decrease from near 50% Wednesday to 10-20% for the remainder of the forecast period.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Monday or Tuesday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

