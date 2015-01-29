First Alert Forecast: Harvey, a category 4 hurricane, makes landfall north of Corpus Christi, TX; locally, nice weekend ahead

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A high pressure system to our north and a low pressure system offshore will funnel relatively fresh northeast breezes through the eastern Carolinas for several days. A few notes with this setup... 1) 90-degree temperatures are unlikely. 2) Heavy surf and rip currents may develop. 3) The aforementioned low pressure system off the Southeast Coast may develop into tropical storm... which would be interesting but not necessarily more threatening.

FRIDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: All signs point to great weather for high school football or a night out. With a fairly steady east or northeast breeze of 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will likely crest in the modest and relatively comfortable lower 80s and upper 70s for the evening... and you may notice slightly lower humidity levels, too. There will remain enough atmospheric moisture for some healthy cloud intervals and even a shower or two... but most everyone stays dry. Lows drop to the low 70s and upper 60s for some inland areas.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend and into early next week, expect partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions... although some locations, especially near the coast, could be vulnerable to more clouds and occasional showers to gust in from the ocean amid the brisk northeast breeze flow. Temperatures will likely ping the 80s for daily highs. 70s will be common at night... though a few 60s could mix in inland.

TROPICS: Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, TX. It is the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma in 2005. Hurricane Harvey represents an impending disaster for parts of southern Texas this weekend. The storm will bring catastrophic rainfall, hurricane force winds, and a large storm surge near and to the east of the eye. Harvey will become the first major hurricane to make a U.S. landfall in nearly 12 years. The system off the Southeast Coast, if it were to develop tropically, would get the name "Irma".

