First Alert Forecast: growing streak of 80s and 90s days

Temperatures will continue to run 10 to 15 degrees higher than average for the next several days. (Source: WECT)

Mostly dry conditions linger through the week. Chances will likely rise closer to the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Expect a warm start to Tuesday with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s under mostly clear skies. (Source: WECT)

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will likely deliver at or above-average temperatures and at or below-average rain chances through the work and school week. (Source: WECT)

Sunday and Monday featured highs in the toasty 80s across the Cape Fear Region and a summery ridge of high pressure is poised to keep the warm, dry days coming!

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy bright skies, light east breezes, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland and mid 80s for most beach communities.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the 80s. Pop-up shower and storm chances: 0 to 10% Wednesday and Thursday, 20% for Friday and the weekend.

