First Alert Forecast: growing rain chances Wednesday evening, cooler and drier Thursday

High pressure builds in through Friday bringing dry weather. Rain chances will rise to a healthy 40-50% by the weekend. (Source: WECT)

After a mild start to the week, afternoon temperature will back to the 50s Thursday following the passage of a cold front. (Source: WECT)

Ahead of an approaching cold front, expect mild temperatures, gusty south breezes and a few passing showers through Wednesday evening. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will bring balmy breezes and growing rain chances Wednesday evening. Following the passage of the front, Thursday will trend a touch cooler, drier, and more settled. Another balmy, showery front could affect our weekend forecast.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Shower chances will grow from 30-40% for the late afternoon to 50-60% by the evening. Balmy south winds will operate around 15 mph and could gust more than 30 mph at times. Winds will eventually become northerly as a cold front crosses the area overnight.

LONGER-RANGE RAIN CHANCES: Thursday will feature a 10-20% of a leftover shower in the morning. Chances will have trended to near 0% by Thursday afternoon and night. Rain chances will trend back up from there, though: from 10% Friday to a healthy 40-50% Friday through Monday and 30-40% early next week.

LONGER-RANGE TEMPERATURES: Thursday's highs are likely to be in the 50s i.e. 10 to 20 degrees lower than Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s should return over the weekend and carry into next week. Noteworthy for February: overnight temperatures ought to stay near or above freezing through at least early next week.

