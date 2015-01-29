First Alert Forecast: growing rain chances and winds Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a relatively dry and cool stretch of weather for Thursday into Friday. Ahead of a warmer, wetter weekend, Friday morning is the lone opportunity for near-freezing temperatures. (Source: WECT)

Your Wednesday afternoon / evening composite model showcases the likelihood of a high coverage of clouds and a scattered coverage of showers. Punchy south winds will keep temperatures and humidity higher-than-average for February. (Source: WECT)

With the approach of a cold front: confidence in balmy and gusty south winds is high and confidence in late-day or evening showers is medium. Thankfully, the ingredients for widespread flooding or severe storms do not appear to be in-place. (Source: WECT)

A speedy cold front will bring balmy breezes and growing rain chances between Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening. Following the passage of the front, Thursday will trend a touch cooler, drier, and more settled. Another balmy, showery front could affect our weekend forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Expect increasing clouds. Shower chances will grow from 10% for the morning to 30-50% for the afternoon to 50-70% by evening. Temperatures should swell to spring-like highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s on stout south winds which may gust more than 30 mph at times.

LONGER-RANGE RAIN CHANCES: Thursday will feature a 10% of a leftover shower in the morning. Chances will have trended to near 0% by Thursday afternoon and night. Rain chances will trend back up from there, though: from 10% Friday to 30% Friday night to a healthy 50% for Saturday and Sunday.

LONGER-RANGE TEMPERATURES: Thursday's highs are likely to be in the 50s i.e. 10 to 20 degrees lower than Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s should return over the weekend. Noteworthy for February: overnight temperatures ought to stay near or above freezing through at least early next week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.