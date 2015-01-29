Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: gradual warming trend for the next few days

Clouds and a light drizzle or sprinkle may be the best we do as far as rain goes Saturday. (Source: WECT)

Clouds + north and east winds = much cooler 50s, but those 50s will likely stay mild along the coast through Saturday evening. (Source: WECT)

A sharp cold front will initiate a dramatic drop in temperatures Saturday, but by next week, temperatures will rebound and warmth is likely to win again. Your forecast for...

SATURDAY NIGHT: Expect variable clouds, northwest breezes and low temperatures falling to the upper 40s and low 50s. A passing shower or patchy drizzle is possible but widespread heavy rain is unlikely.

SUNDAY: Temperature begin to rebound up to the 60s by the afternoon amid partly to variably cloudy skies. Rain chances will hover around 10%, as a spot shower could develop. Nighttime temps will fall through the 50s and upper 40s for some places.

THE LONGER RANGE: Warmer south or southwesterly breezes will redevelop in the Monday-through-Thursday period. A patch of fog or rain may drift in, but most of this stretch will feature variably or partly cloudy and dry skies. Daily high temperatures should rebound to the 70s which is unseasonably warm for this time of year. Also spring-like: above-freezing nights of temps in the 50s and 60s.

