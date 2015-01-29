First Alert Forecast: gorgeous summer pattern locally, T. S. Emily forms near Florida

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Storm Emily quickly "spun up" near Tampa, Florida early Monday morning. Emily is likely to struggle to intensify much as steering winds guide it northeastward through midweek and it is not likely to directly impact the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a continuation of unusually comfortable midsummer weather into the first couple of days of August. Higher humidity will fuel pop-up storm chances late in the period. (Source: WECT)

As a northern-latitude high pressure system continues to exert its influence on the Cape Fear Region, enjoy a stellar of sunshine, low humidity levels, light northeasterly breezes, and temperatures in the 80s. (Source: WECT)

Enjoy! Northern-latitude high pressure systems rarely directly influence the Cape Fear Region in July and August, but through midweek, one of these summer beauties will bring a pattern of pleasantly warm days, cool-ish nights, and lower-than-average humidity.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny days and a clear night in between. Amid light north or east breezes, temperatures will warm to the 80s each afternoon. Tuesday morning lows: mainly upper 50s and lower 60s inland and mainly upper 60s for the beaches.

Monday's rip current risk is rated at "low". Argument could be made for "moderate" for some east-facing beaches. #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/roysWHAx1M — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) July 31, 2017

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday and Thursday will likely continue to feature dry or mostly dry weather and 80s - perhaps a stray 90 - for highs. Humidity and pop-up shower and storm chances will likely return to more seasonable levels between Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Emily quickly "spun up" near Tampa, Florida early Monday morning. Emily is likely to struggle to intensify much as steering winds guide it northeastward through midweek and it is not likely to directly impact the Carolinas.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.