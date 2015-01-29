First Alert Forecast: gorgeous summer pattern locally, Emily weakens over Florida

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain and storm chances remain slim to none through midweek. AN approaching front will spark another chance for thunderstorms by the end of the week. (Source: WECT)

Tropical Storm Emily quickly "spun up" near Tampa, Florida early Monday morning. Emily is likely to struggle to intensify much as steering winds guide it northeastward through midweek and it is not likely to directly impact the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Expect another morning with cooler than normal temperatures in the 60s. (Source: WECT)

Enjoy! Northern-latitude high pressure systems rarely directly influence the Cape Fear Region in July and August, but through midweek, one of these summer beauties will bring a pattern of pleasantly warm days, cool-ish nights, and lower-than-average humidity.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the low 60s in most backyards tonight. Also, expect cool refreshing northeast breezes and low humidity - a great night to open up the windows and let fresh air in!

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Morning lows will be mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s inland and mainly upper 60s for the beaches. Enjoy plenty of sunshine amid light north or east breezes through the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will warm to the 80s. Overnight temperatures will likely be in the middle 60s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Wednesday and Thursday will likely continue to feature dry or mostly dry weather and 80s - perhaps a stray 90 - for highs. Humidity and pop-up shower and storm chances will likely return to more seasonable levels between Friday and the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Emily quickly "spun up" near Tampa, Florida early Monday morning. Emily, now a tropical depression over Florida, is likely to struggle to intensify much as steering winds guide it northeastward through midweek and it is not likely to directly impact the Carolinas.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.