First Alert Forecast: gorgeous late June weather moving in, it won't last long

Rain chances will be non-existent for Wednesday and Thursday. The classic summer pattern of heat, humidity and storms returns by Friday. (Source: WECT)

Enjoy a cooler and comfortable Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 60s with a refreshing northeast breeze. (Source: WECT)

A northerly surface high has built into our area since Monday, bringing us cooler and crisper air... but don't expect it to last much longer, so enjoy it while it lasts! The system is expected to move out by Thursday morning, and heat and oppressive humidity is going to make a return by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Any rain we see today should be long gone by this evening, but a few clouds may stick around. Very dry upper air will keep any of these clouds from towering into rain-making storms, and the dry air should make for a comfortable evening. Expect lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW & THURSDAY: Clear skies should stick around for the next few days as high pressure continues to build into tomorrow. Temperatures should be in the mid 80s with lower humidity, so have your lunch break outside!

EXTENDED FORECAST: All good things come to an end, however, and there is no exception to this comfortable, dry air. Our neighborhood, friendly high pressure system will pack its bags and move offshore by early Thursday, and the typical summer heat and humidity will make a return by the weekend. Expect highs to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, with the isolated threats of showers and storms returning as well.

TROPICS: After a flurry of tropical storm activity last week, new tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – through Wednesday. The next names on the 2017 list are "Don", “Emily”, and “Franklin”.

