First Alert Forecast: gorgeous late June weather moving in, it won't last long

A northerly surface high has built into our area since Monday, bringing us cooler and crisper air... but don't expect it to last much longer, so enjoy it while it lasts! The system is expected to move out by Thursday morning, and heat and oppressive humidity is going to make a return by the weekend.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.More >>
Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.More >>
Hurricane Hunters take to the skies during these dangerous storms to get real-time measurements and other important data that help forecasters better track their movements.More >>
Hurricanes are irregular visitors to the Cape Fear Region; these ferocious storms require vigilance, preparedness, and, sometimes, life and property-saving action. May 7-13 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.More >>
