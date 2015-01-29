First Alert Forecast: gorgeous Labor Day, closely eyeing Irma

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A nice late summer high pressure system will bring favorable weather for outdoor activities Labor Day. A passing front will bring a spike in midweek rain chances. Hurricane Irma is likely to approach the Southeast Coast late this coming weekend or early next week.

LABOR DAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunshine, a few clouds, near-zero shower chances, light southerly breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s i.e. likely below 90 for the twelfth day in a row. The risk of rip currents is low. Sunset is 7:34 p.m. Have a happy and safe day!

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the 80s for the remainder of the week and the weekend. Rain chances will function near 10% Tuesday, swell to near 50% Wednesday into Thursday, and then fall back to the 10 to 20% range for Friday and most of the weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Irma remains a system to monitor closely in the Atlantic... and for details on it, click HERE. September is the statistical "peak" of hurricane season and we advise your family have at least a basic family kit and plan... and for details on that, click HERE.

