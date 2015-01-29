First Alert Forecast: good regional travel weather into Thanksgiving

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Mostly green lights for travel over the Carolinas Thanksgiving Day, a few showers if you head south (Source: WECT)

A series of showery low pressure systems have and will graze the Cape Fear Region as Thanksgiving weekend arrives. One such system brought us overnight rain. Another such system may bring a slight chance of showers for Thanksgiving night or early Friday, with the best chance would be along the coast. Temperatures will be cool for most of the forecast period.

TONIGHT DETAILS: Expect a partly cloudy evening and overnight with chilly lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Nice conditions for local and regional travel!

LONG RANGE HIGHLIGHTS: Thanksgiving will have variable clouds, a 20% risk at the most for showers, and highs in the 50s. Black Friday also features variable clouds and a small shower risk with highs a degree or two warmer than Thursday. Rain chances will trend back to near 0% by the latter stages of the holiday weekend amid a continued cool temperature pattern.

NEXT WEEK: The new workweek will start chilly with subfreezing lows in some spots Monday morning and highs in the middle 50s Monday afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound to the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon. Further warming is likely by mid week.

TROPICS: November 22 marks the the final stretch of the horrendous 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Should another tropical storm form, it'd get the name Sean. Thankfully, new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.