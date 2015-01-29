First Alert Forecast: front to spark storms and then bring a cooler change

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The National Hurricane Center has placed nearly 100% redevelopment odds on the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey. Texas will be watching it very closely. Another disorganized system near Florida has low development odds. (Source: WECT)

A pattern switch in your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast! From Friday to early next week: northeast breezes will cut temperatures and, to an extent, humidity. Heavy surf and rip currents possible in this pattern, too. (Source: WECT)

As cold front approaches the eastern Carolinas Wednesday evening, after what will have been a hot Wednesday afternoon, scattered showers and locally strong, gusty storms may develop. Thanks for staying alert. (Source: WECT)

With heat, humidity, and drenching storms... we've been cruising on classic August weather for a while. But, a front is about to shake things up! Ahead of the front, expect an uptick in shower and storm chances between Wednesday and Thursday. Behind the front, a northern high and an offshore storm - perhaps a tropical storm - will team-up to funnel cooler breezes into the Carolinas this weekend.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Hazy sun and southwest breezes will help grow temperatures to the upper 80s and lower 90s... and heat index values will likely crest in the upper 90s and lower 100s. An isolated to scattered coverage of showers and storms is may develop in the afternoon and evening and, given slightly stronger low-level wind fields, there is a marginal risk that some storm cells could produce strong gusts... so please stay alert.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Drier air is likely to infiltrate the region on fresh northeasterly breezes, so confidence in showers and storms will drop from 30 to 40% Thursday to the skimpier 10 to 20% range Friday and Saturday. Also in that time, expect daily highs mainly in the lower to mid 80s and nights as cool as the 60s... especially inland. For the beaches, an enhanced rip current threat may develop this weekend and continue into next week.

TROPICS: The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will likely bring unsettled weather to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday. By week's end, it is possible but not certain that these remnants may reintensify in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm development is also possible north and east of the Bahamas by this weekend, but the good news remains: there do not appear to be any landfalling tropical storm threats to the Carolinas.

