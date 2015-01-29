First Alert Forecast: front to bring storms but, eventually, drier air

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features low rain chances for most of next week and, with a slight drop in humidity levels, cooler nighttime temperatures over that span. (Source: WECT)

A sluggish summer front will deliver a chance for scattered heavy storms. One or two cells may be gusty, so please stay alert and "plugged in" with your WECT Weather App. (Source: WECT)

Here is your latest Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model continues to suggest Saturday afternoon and evening will feature scattered showers and locally heavy storms. (Source: WECT)

An approaching front will funnel moisture - some of it traceable to former Tropical Storm Cindy - and boost storm chances for parts of this weekend. Following the passage of the front, a pattern of slightly cooler and less humid air - and, accordingly, lower rain chances - will emerge for much of next week.

SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Variable clouds will bring scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Stay alert - some storms may produce torrential rain, excessive lightning, and gusty winds. Hot and humid southwest winds will bring temperatures to the toasty upper 80s and lower 90s ahead of any cooling storms.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The chances for showers and torrential storms will decrease from 50-60% Saturday night and Sunday... to 20 to 40% Monday and Tuesday... to 10% for Wednesday and Thursday. You'll likely notice a drop in humidity within this time! Daily highs: mainly 80s. Next week's nights: more comfortable 60s.

TROPICS: Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to bolster humidity levels across the Eastern Seaboard Saturday but, thankfully, new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend. The next name on the 2017 list is "Don".

