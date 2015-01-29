First Alert Forecast: frigid week featuring one wintry mix or snow chance

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast is always available on your WECT Weather App, too! (Source: WECT)

After wind chills as low as the single digits and teens early, Tuesday afternoon wind chills will have recovered only modestly to mainly the 20s. Actual temperatures will likely top-out in the 30s under mainly sunny skies. (Source: WECT)

An offshore storm could spread about 12 hours of mixed precipitation and / or snow to southeastern North Carolina late Wednesday. Zero accumulation is possible but the most likely ice / snow accumulation outcome is a coating to two inches. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system of arctic origin will continue to promote dry and uncomfortably, if not dangerously, cold weather Tuesday. Wednesday will feature a chance of mixed precipitation or snow as an offshore low pressure system introduces Atlantic moisture into the established cold air. Please continue to care for cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes!

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Storm Watch for southeastern North Carolina for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mixed icy precipitation changing to snow is likely for the afternoon and evening. A small accumulation of sleet is possible. A trace to up to an inch or two of snow is also appears possible. Please monitor the situation, especially if you have travel plans.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunny or mostly sunny skies will translate to only modest temperature gains from the 10s and 20s in the morning to highs mainly in the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds of mainly 10 to 15 mph will add an extra cold "bite" to the air: expect brutal wind chills in the 0s and 10s early to at most the 20s to around 30 in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect thickening clouds in the morning. Mixed icy precipitation changing to snow is likely for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures could sneak into the mid or upper 30s by midday, but given northerly winds and the growing chance for precipitation in the afternoon, readings ought to have fallen back below freezing by the evening.

(1 of 2) The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of the eastern Carolinas to account for the potential for ice and / or snow to negatively impact travel Wednesday and Wednesday night. #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/WxaJYYwW9M — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) January 2, 2018

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Dry skies and afternoon highs in the 30s appear likely for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Brace for more 10s and 20s for the nights in between. Sunday could be our first best opportunity for temperatures to climb above 40 in the new year! Remarkably, though, 40s are still technically below-average. Average early January highs are mid 50s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more. ?

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.