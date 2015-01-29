FIRST ALERT FORECAST: frigid through the weekend, warmer air on the horizon...

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Frigid temperatures continue overnight as low fall to the teens, possibly single digits. Wind chills will mainly be in the single digits. (Source: WECT)

Sun, dry air, and wind will aid in the melting and drying of snow Friday. What will limit that process, though, is the lack of warm temperatures. (Source: WECT)

Arctic air will maintain its potency over the snow-packed eastern Carolinas through the weekend. We've said it before and we'll say it again: please give a little extra TLC to any cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes in your lives! A significant warming trend will develop by the end of the weekend and early next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Brace for another night of frigid temperatures under clear skies. Lows are projected to plummet into the low teens with the possibility of some single digit readings. North breezes will drop the wind chill close to zero!

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Plenty of sunshine continues for Sunday but afternoon highs will only reach the 30s, again. Slow but steady melting of snow and ice will continue but stay alert for black ice when driving or walking. Highs next week will begin with 50s with low rain chances, around 10-20%. For the second half of the week, highs will rise to the 60s and rain chance will increase to 30%.

