First Alert Forecast: frigid start to 2018

Five out of the last six days of 2017 featured below-average temperatures and 2018 is likely to start on a very cold note, too. Please take steps to protect any cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes in your lives! With the possible exception of Wednesday, chances for winter precipitation will be about non-existent for the first days of this new year.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Despite mainly sunny skies, daily highs are only likely to ping the cold 30s. And under clear skies, brace for frigid temperatures and wind chill values in the 10s and single digits, respectively, for the night in between. North winds will have an aggressively bitter bite to them at mainly 10 to 20 mph speeds through the period.

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: In a word: COLD. Daily highs ought to be in the 30s to, at most, 40s from Wednesday into the weekend. In between the days, brace for hard overnight freezes. An offshore low pressure system could develop and sideswipe the Cape Fear Region with a 40 to 50% of sleet or snow Wednesday. All other days will have precipitation chances of 10% or less.

