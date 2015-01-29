FIRST ALERT FORECAST: frigid now, warmer air on the horizon...

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases more sunny but very cold weather for the weekend and then a significant warm-up for early next week. (Source: WECT)

After a morning with wind chill values as low as the single digits, temperatures and wind chill values will remain well below-average Friday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Sun, dry air, and wind will aid in the melting and drying of snow Friday. What will limit that process, though, is the lack of warm temperatures. (Source: WECT)

Arctic air will maintain its potency over the snow-packed eastern Carolinas Friday into Saturday. We've said it before and we'll say it again: please give a little extra TLC to any cold-sensitive people, pets, plants, and pipes in your lives! A significant warming trend will develop by the end of the weekend and early next week.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunshine, dry air, and a breeze will encourage the melting and drying of established ice and snow. But, unfortunately, temperatures will limit that melting inasmuch as they will stay cold! Expect daytime readings in the 20s to, at best, 30s. What's more: a west wind of around 10 mph will force wind chills into the 10s at times.

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday will begin with biting-cold temperatures mainly in the 10s and, like Friday afternoon before it, highs are only likely to be in the 30s despite sun. Thawing will likely accelerate Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s or 40s and - wow! - 50s appear reach-able by Monday along with a rain chance.

The dramatic winter storm may be in our "rear view mirror", but winter weather impacts will have some staying power into the weekend! #PeoplePetsPlantsPipes #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/RacQQhkKtq — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) January 5, 2018

>>Closures and delays for THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2018 <<

