First Alert Forecast: frigid finish to 2017, start of 2018

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast unusually cold weather into the New Year. Freezing overnight temperatures will occur with regularity. For perspective: average highs and lows in this period are mid 50s and mid 30s, respectively. (Source: WECT)

Patchy freezing rain could blend with rain, especially well inland, Wednesday morning, but the vast majority of precipitation that falls Wednesday will be plain old cold rain. Rain will likely thin-out in coverage between noon and 6 p.m. (Source: WECT)

A cold and damp low pressure system will streak along the Carolina Coast Wednesday. Reinforcing shots of nippy northern air will likely keep temperatures well below-average from Thursday right into next week.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Patches of cold rain will taper from morning to afternoon. Amid north winds of mainly 10 mph, temperatures will struggle afternoon to highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Under variable clouds, temperatures will slip to late-night lows in the 20s to around 30. Consider giving people, pets, plants, and even pipes a little extra TLC!

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Cold temperatures take the lead! From Thursday through the holiday weekend, expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 30s and 40s and frequent nighttime freezes.

