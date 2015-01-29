First Alert Forecast: Friday storm risk, Irma worth monitoring

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

While the remnants of Harvey remain on our stateside maps, Hurricane Irma in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean remains a system to watch as it tracks westward. (Source: WECT)

While the core of the remnants of Harvey will be to our northwest Friday, enough moisture will be present for some shower and locally strong, gusty storms. Stay alert. (Source: WECT)

As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey lift through the Ohio Valley Friday, peripheral moisture and energy will manifest in a storm risk for southeastern North Carolina. Please stay alert for the possibility of severe weather. For the holiday weekend, expect a building high pressure system to reduce storm chances. All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring Irma...

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Balmy southerly breezes will feed variable clouds, scattered showers, and perhaps even a few locally strong and gusty storms. Any showers and storms that develop will tend to track from southwest to northeast. Temperatures will crest mainly in the mid 80s - which is close to average for early September - but 70s are more likely in any times of rain.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday will feature a lingering shower or storm chance near 40% and highs in the 80s. Sunday and Labor Day itself will have even friendlier storm chances near 20% and near 10%, respectively, so keep your holiday plans intact! 80s will remain likely for daily highs Sunday, Labor Day, and even into the middle of next week.

TROPICS: The month of September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and here on the 1st: major Hurricane Irma will continue to churn westward through the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Though Irma poses no immediate threat to land, your your First Alert Weather Team continues to closely monitor it. For a comprehensive look at this system, click HERE.

