First Alert Forecast: Friday night storm risk, Irma worth monitoring

For the holiday weekend, expect a building high pressure system to reduce storm chances from scattered Saturday to slim on Labor Day. All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring Irma.

FRIDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Balmy southerly breezes will feed variable clouds, scattered showers, and perhaps even a few locally strong and gusty storms. Any showers and storms that develop will tend to track from southwest to northeast. Mild and muggy conditions likely for the overnight with temperatures falling back to the mid 70s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday will feature a lingering shower or storm chance near 40% and highs in the 80s. Sunday and Labor Day itself will have even friendlier storm chances near 20% and near 10%, respectively, so keep your holiday plans intact! 80s will remain likely for daily highs Sunday, Labor Day, and even into the middle of next week.

TROPICS: The month of September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and here on the 1st: major Hurricane Irma will continue to churn westward through the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Though Irma poses no immediate threat to land, your your First Alert Weather Team continues to closely monitor it. For a comprehensive look at this system, click HERE.

