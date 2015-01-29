First Alert Forecast: springlike temperatures continue for the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Above normal temperatures in the middle and upper 70s are expected for most of the week. (Source:WECT)

Strong March sunshine will fuel a robust warming for the weekend and much of next week. During the weekend, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility to see a stray, spotty sprinkle or shower, but those chances are much higher heading into the start of next week, and it certainly shouldn’t be anything to derail any outdoor plans.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will increase with clouds, overall skies will trend from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.Low temperatures will remain mild with lows only falling to the middle 50s thanks to a warm southerly flow.

SUNDAY: Patchy fog may develop in some areas for the morning, otherwise expect another springlike day with mild temperatures. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the afternoon but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. Daytime highs with climb to the middle 70s, lows in the 50s.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be the best chances to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms ranging between 30 to 40% between the two days. The probability counter resets Wednesday through Friday as we see rain and thunderstorm chances climb from 10-30% through the period. Temperatures remain in the mild 70s during the day and upper 50s and low 60s at night.

