First Alert Forecast: springlike temperatures continue for the w - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: springlike temperatures continue for the weekend

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Connect
Expect mild temperatures and a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. (Source:WECT) Expect mild temperatures and a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. (Source:WECT)
Above normal temperatures in the middle and upper 70s are expected for most of the week. (Source:WECT) Above normal temperatures in the middle and upper 70s are expected for most of the week. (Source:WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Strong March sunshine will fuel a robust warming for the weekend and much of next week. During the weekend, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility to see a stray, spotty sprinkle or shower, but those chances are much higher heading into the start of next week, and it certainly shouldn’t be anything to derail any outdoor plans.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Skies will increase with clouds, overall skies will trend from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.Low temperatures will remain mild with lows only falling to the middle 50s thanks to a warm southerly flow. 

SUNDAY: Patchy fog may develop in some areas for the morning, otherwise expect another springlike day with mild temperatures. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the afternoon but an isolated shower can't be ruled out. Daytime highs with climb to the middle 70s, lows in the 50s.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be the best chances to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms ranging between 30 to 40% between the two days. The probability counter resets Wednesday through Friday as we see rain and thunderstorm chances climb from 10-30% through the period. Temperatures remain in the mild 70s during the day and upper 50s and low 60s at night.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
Powered by Frankly