First Alert Forecast: springlike temperatures continue for the weekend

Strong March sunshine will fuel a robust warming for the weekend and much of next week.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Brunswick County Wednesday.More >>
This year will be remembered as a warm and wet year in the Cape Fear Region - heavy on thunderstorms and tropical systems and light on winter weather.More >>
