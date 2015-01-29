First Alert Forecast: storm threat early Friday ahead of pleasantly cool weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After a showery and stormy Friday morning, most of the rain will have pushed to the east of the Cape Fear Region by Friday afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a cool-ish weekend with low shower chances and another warm-up by the middle of next week. (Source: WECT)

A potent spring storm system will swirl eastward and away from the Cape Fear Region Friday. A cooler and drier high pressure system build in this weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week.

FRIDAY MORNING: Expect variable clouds and a continued chance for showers and locally strong, gusty storms. South winds that may gust more than 25 mph at times will promote balmy temperatures in the 70s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT: Expect partly cloudy skies and a small chance of a leftover sprinkle or shower. Temperatures will fall from the 70s in the afternoon to the 50s late at night amid brisk west breezes.

WEEKEND: Enjoy a sunny to partly cloudy daytime skies with just an outside chance of a pop-up shower. Days will feature cool-ish 60s and 70s and nights will have 50s to possibly, inland, even a few pockets of 40s.

