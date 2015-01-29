First Alert Forecast: falling temperatures, showers to wrap the work week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Brace for a big change in temperatures once this cold front passes. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50s for the next several days. (Source: WECT)

In the upper-levels of the atmosphere: a deep trough of low pressure is likely to anchor itself over the eastern U.S. later this week and this weekend. With this, think: COLD! (Source: WECT)

A mild start to your Wednesday with temperatures hovering 60 degrees. A light showers is possible but as the day progresses temperatures will fall while rain chances increase. (Source: WECT)

Say goodbye to the 70s, as major changes are set to take place in the forecast, starting today. A cold front will send temperatures tumbling for an extended period. Rain coats and umbrellas will be handy in the short term, as shower chances remain likely for the remainder of the work week. A drier pattern looks more likely to set up during the weekend.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Mild 60 degree temperatures, held in place by a southerly breeze flow, will begin their descent through the morning. Expect clouds to deliver scattered showers or even a period of steady rain variably across the Cape Fear Region. North or northeast breezes will likely cause readings to cascade through the 50s and 40s through the afternoon and evening hours.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Gray clouds will congest skies for Thursday and Friday. Chilly showers will remain moderately to highly likely in this time, too. Brighter skies and lower shower chances are more likely for the weekend. Overall, look for us to make up for a short-term rainfall deficit, but brace for temperatures in the 30s and 40s to, at best, 50s throughout this period, also. Low temperatures will be in the chilly upper 20s and 30s.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean".

