First Alert Forecast: even hotter Thursday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

We are tracking what could soon be Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic. (Source: WECT)

Even hotter weather will move into the area through Friday. Look for a slight cool down early next week. Seasonable daily chances of mainly isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue through the forecast period.

TONIGHT: A few isolated locally heavy storms maybe possible. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

MID TO LATE WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Daily highs will continue to operate in the lower and middle 90s for the most part with heat index values between 100 and 105. Take it easy as you work or play outside. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Nightly lows: stuffy upper 70s. Storm chances: 20% Thursday, 30% Friday and Saturday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: Look for a brief cool down Sunday as highs fall back into the upper 80s with slightly lower humidity. Highs Monday and Tuesday should be near 90. Lows will be in the muggy 70s. Daily storm chances will stay in the 30-40% range.

TROPICS: A westbound area of disturbed weather in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean stands a good chance of developing into a tropical storm by later in the week. The system will likely stay over open water for at least a week. If it becomes a tropical storm it will be named Don.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.