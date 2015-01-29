First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures, limited rain chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: toasty temperatures, limited rain chances

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start off int he middle to upper 60s. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s. (Source: WECT) Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week. Morning temperatures will start off int he middle to upper 60s. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s. (Source: WECT)
Toasty temperatures are expected for Thursday. Upper 70s and low 80s will continue over the weekend and into next week. (Source: WECT) Toasty temperatures are expected for Thursday. Upper 70s and low 80s will continue over the weekend and into next week. (Source: WECT)
A hot and mainly dry Thursday afternoon weather map. (Source: WECT) A hot and mainly dry Thursday afternoon weather map. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A warm front will slowly wiggle its way north of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Thursday. This setup will favor widespread warmth and limited storm chances. Another front will slice across the area between Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with southeast breezes. Lows are expected to be in the middle to upper 60s. 

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY DETAILS: Thursday will likely to be the warmest day of the week with daytime highs stretching to the middle and upper 80s, some inland backyards may reach low 90s.  Friday highs: mid- 80s. There is a small  30% chance for an isolated shower or storm otherwise expect partly sunny skies. 

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday will feature cooler yet seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s. Saturday will be the peak day for scattered showers and storms. By Mother's Day Sunday, look for 0% chance for rain and sunny skies. This nice stretch of weather will continue into the new work week along with daytime highs near 80 degrees. 

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:31:29 GMT
