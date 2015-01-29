First Alert Forecast: drying out, cooling down for Tuesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A slowly departing low pressure system moves away from the Carolinas leaving the chances for a light drizzle Tuesday morning. Expect bright and clear skies by the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A soaking January rain system will slowly exit the Cape Fear Region Monday. A chilly but much drier high pressure cell will assume control of our weather for Monday night and Tuesday. A brief warm up returns to end the week and a few passing showers are likely Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect gradual clearing and lows in the 30s Monday night and then sunny 40s to near 50 Tuesday. Northwest winds will flow around 10 mph through the period.

TEMPERATURE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS IN THE LONGER RANGE: Wednesday will likely feature nippy numbers from the 20s to the 40s but Thursday's rays should cultivate a much milder high in the 50s to near 60. Wintry temperatures return over the weekend and into next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

RAIN CHANCES IN THE LONGER RANGE: Rain chances are likely to hold near 0% for Wednesday and Thursday. Groundhog Day Friday, Saturday, and Super Bowl Sunday will have a 40, 10, and 40% chance for rain, respectively. A few lingering showers may carry into the early week also.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.