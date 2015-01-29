Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: drying out, cooling down between Monday and Tuesday

Rain amounts will likely amount up to 1 to 2 inches, locally higher in isolated areas. (Source: WECT)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover counties until Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

Moderate to heavy rainfall will likely carry overnight into Monday. (Source: WECT)

A juicy January rain system will slowly exit the Cape Fear Region Monday. A chilly but much drier high pressure cell will assume control of our weather for Monday night and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service continues to carry a Flash Flood Watch for Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties through 9 a.m. Monday.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect a trend of decreasing rain but clouds will likely maintain a heavy presence. Also expect temperatures to hold mainly in the 50s amid north winds of 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect gradual clearing and lows in the 30s Monday night and then sunny 40s to near 50 Tuesday. Northwest winds will flow around 10 mph through the period.

TEMPERATURE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS IN THE LONGER RANGE: Wednesday will likely feature nippy numbers from the 20s to the 40s but Thursday's rays should cultivate a much milder high in the 50s to near 60.

RAIN CHANCES IN THE LONGER RANGE: Rain chances are likely to hold near 0% for Wednesday and Thursday. Groundhog Day Friday, Saturday, and Super Bowl Sunday will have a 40, 20, and 40% chance for rain, respectively.

