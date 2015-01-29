Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: dry with a cold finish to January, milder start to February

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features shower chances for Friday, Sunday, and Monday. (Source: WECT)

Amid sunshine and light breezes, temperatures are likely to crest in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A southwest wind will team-up with sunshine to introduce milder 50s and 60s for Thursday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A large high pressure system will bring dry and chilly Wednesday, January 31 and a still dry but markedly milder Thursday, February 1. Shower chances return in the longer-range period.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Mostly sunny skies will only bring modest temperature gains: from the mid and upper 20s early to the mid and upper 40s late. Also expect light and variable breezes.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Temperatures are likely to start humbly - upper 20s and lower 30s - but rebound sharply toward the lower 60s amid sunshine, dry air, and southwest breezes.

LONG RANGE TEMPERATURE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Highs will likely return to the 50s Groundhog Day Friday, 40s Saturday, and 50s Super Bowl Sunday. Friday night will have the best chance for sub-freezing temperatures.

RAIN CHANCES IN THE LONGER RANGE: Saturday will likely have 0% rain chances. Nonzero rain chances populate several other days. Groundhog Day Friday: 30%. Super Bowl Sunday: 50%. Monday: 30%.

