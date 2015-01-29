First Alert Forecast: dry and mild to close November, changes to begin December

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

After hours of sunny or partly sunny skies, temperatures will likely have had the means to swell to the 60s and 70s by mid-afternoon Wednesday. Pair that with mellow breezes and you might throw open the windows at your home or business! (Source: WECT)

Wilmington is on-pace to finish November 2017 with just 1.1 inches of rain... well below the monthly average of 3.3 inches. A dry high pressure system will also deliver warmer than average temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a cold front is likely to wobble through the area with cooler temperatures and a shower chance for Friday and Saturday, the first and second of December.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or partly sunny days, a fair night in between, and light north breezes all the way. Rain chances will stay near 0%... except perhaps perking up to 10 or 20% by Thursday night. Also expect daily highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s - slightly above the average of 64 - and Thursday morning lows mainly in the 40s.

LONGER RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Friday and Saturday will have 20% shower chances and highs mainly in the mid 60s and near-60 range, respectively. Sunshine and near 0% rain chances ought to be the rule for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday... with daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Another shower chance and a shot of much chillier weather will become possible later next week.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends this Thursday, November 30 and, thankfully, new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin between now and then. In the unlikely event that an out-of-season storm forms in December, it would get the name

"Sean"... and an early 2018 storm would get the first name on next year's list: "Alberto".

