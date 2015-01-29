Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: drier, less humid weather on the horizon

Leftover wrap-around showers and a few storms are still possible Thursday, but the severe potential will continue to wane. Much drier weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to variably cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and storms may develop but, overall, rain coverage will be lower than previous days. Expect cooler highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mainly sunny skies and lower humidity levels. Expect light west breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the middle 80s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Daily highs are likely to swell into the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday. Mostly to partly sunny and dry skies ought to the rule. The exception: a chance for a shower or storm near 10% Saturday and near 30% Sunday and Memorial Day.

NEXT WEEK: Continued somewhat hot and humid with a few isolated showers and storms Tuesday. Daily highs reach the middle and upper 80s with lows near 70.

