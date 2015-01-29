Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: drier and colder changes for the weekend

Back to cold weather over the next week, a snow chance is on tap on Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Say goodbye to the short-lived warm up. Colder weather is set to return Saturday and Sunday and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The good news, rain chances will hover near zero during this time.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect mainly dry skies. Temperatures will likely climb to the 50s Saturday and fall to the 30s Saturday night. Nippy 40s and 20s are sensible targets for Sunday and Monday's days and nights, respectively.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: A mainly dry and chilly pattern setting up for much of the week, with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. The exception to this dry sentiment is poised to come Wednesday, with a risk for a few rain or snow showers. Timing will be crucial to determine type of precipitation or accumulation, if any.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.