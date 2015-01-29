Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: drier and colder changes for much of the week

Expect cooler days ahead with highs in the 40s for much of the week. (Source: WECT)

Say goodbye to the short-lived warm up. Colder weather is set to return for the Sunday and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The good news: rain chances will hover near zero during this time. Wintry weather is possible midweek with a hike up in temperatures back to the 50s by Friday.

SUNDAY DETAILS: Expect mainly sunny skies, crisp north breezes and much colder temperatures. Daytime highs should function close to the 40 degree mark, and overnight lows are projected to be in the 20s with wind chills back in the 10s! Remember: cold-sensitive people, pets, plants and pipes.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: A mainly dry and chilly pattern setting up for much of the week, with daytime highs in the 30s and 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. The exception to this dry sentiment is poised to come Wednesday, with a risk for a few rain or snow showers. Timing will be crucial to determine type of precipitation or accumulation, if any. Another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures moderate back to the 50s Friday.

