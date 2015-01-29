First Alert Forecast: decreasing temperatures, increasing rain chances

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your planning forecast highlights a return to unsettled weather to start the work week, as temperatures drop to the low 80s and upper 70s (Source: WECT)

A summer-style high pressure ridge is beginning to break down, which is allowing a front to move into the Carolinas. Over the weekend and more especially next week, temperatures will trend slightly down and rain chances will trend upward as a trough of low pressure muscles out the ridge.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies with a small chance for a spotty shower or storm. Overnight low temperatures stay mild in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY DETAILS: Partly sunny skies will likely carry through the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle to low 80s. A spotty shower or storm is possible mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight lows are expected to be in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: The new week will start out unsettled as an approaching cold front will bring cooler temperatures and a good chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. High temperatures through the week will drop to the middle and lower 80s, lows in the 60s. By the end of the week, dry air will begin to filter back to the area providing sunshine and a small chance for showers. Rain chances Monday through Wednesday: 50%, Thursday: 30% and Friday into the weekend: 0-10%.

