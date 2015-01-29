First Alert Forecast: damp 80s likely Monday, intense late-week - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: damp 80s likely Monday, intense late-week heat likely

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
A sluggish front will preserve the chance for clouds and locally cooling showers and storms Monday. (Source: WECT)
A high pressure ridge will tend to squash the chances for showers and storms as the week progresses. (Source: WECT)
As shower and storm chances decrease, temperatures will be open to a significant increase this week! (Source: WECT)
Short to mid-term tropical development is possible with an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A sluggish summer front will focus the best chances for showers and drenching storms on the Cape Fear Region early in the week. A strong high pressure system will bring lower storm chances and much higher temperatures to close the week. Be alert for this next heat wave!

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds with scattered to possibly numerous showers. Locally drenching storms may even mix in. Temperatures will likely peak in the warm but not intensely hot mid to upper 80s amid humid southerly breezes of mainly 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Storm chances will drop from near 40% Tuesday to near 20% Thursday through the weekend. With less rain and more sun, temperatures and heat index values are likely to reach the stressful 90s and 100s, respectively, in this period.

TROPICS: A tropical wave of low pressure located about 700 miles east of the eastern Caribbean islands may be able to organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm Monday or Tuesday before, most likely, dissipating later this week.

