First Alert Forecast: crisp, cool and comfortable weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A small chance for showers Saturday night, otherwise mostly dry conditions for the remainder of the weekend. (Source: WECT)

A beautiful forecast to end the Wells Fargo Championship with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 70s. (Source: WECT)

A cool morning is expected Sunday with temps starting off in the 50s. (Source: WECT)

An Omega blocking pattern in the jet stream will allow for cooler temperatures and increasing clouds and shower chance Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

Cooler and drier high pressure build in this weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variable clouds tonight with a small chance for a passing shower overnight. Lows will fall down to the mi-50s with blustery west winds, gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY HIGHLIGHTS: Enjoy sunny daytime skies and mostly dry conditions. Afternoon highs will feature unseasonably cool upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows are projected to be in the 50s, inland backyards could even hit upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Early in the week look for lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Later in the week highs rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows recover back to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!