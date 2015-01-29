First Alert Forecast: crisp, cool and comfortable Sunday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A beautiful forecast to end the Wells Fargo Championship with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the low 70s. (Source: WECT)

A cool morning is expected Sunday with temps starting off in the 50s. (Source: WECT)

An Omega blocking pattern in the jet stream will allow for cooler temperatures and increasing clouds and shower chance Saturday night. (Source: WECT)

Cooler and drier high pressure build in for the remainder of the weekend and its tranquil influence will linger into next week. Small rain chances and somewhat warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.

SUNDAY DETAILS: Enjoy sunny daytime skies and mostly dry conditions. Afternoon highs will feature unseasonably cool upper 60s and low 70s along with westerly winds, possibly gusting up to 20 mph. Overnight lows are projected to be in the 50s, inland backyards could even hit upper 40s.

MONDAY DETAILS: Morning temperatures will be a bit brisk starting the new week. Expect abundant sunshine and cool breezes while daytime highs will only climb to the low and middle 70s at best.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies are likely Tuesday with a 20% chance for passing shower or storm. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Later in the week highs rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows recover back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Unsettled weather conditions will linger into the latter half of the week with a 20-30% chance for showers and storms.

