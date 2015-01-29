First Alert Forecast: cooler weekend, possibly much colder next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Rain chances will remain on the low end in the short term but a strong cold front will spark up those chance midweek. (Source: WECT)

Expect middle and low 40s Saturday morning . A few clouds will be in place along with a slim chance for showers. (Source: WECT)

A weak cold front will bring a slight cool-down for December's first weekend and perhaps scrape together enough moisture for a few showers. By the middle of next week, the potential exists for a stronger cold front to bring a more significant rain chance and a more robust temperature plunge.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Daytime high temperatures will be more seasonable in the lower 60s, possibly upper 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday and a slim shower chance around 10 to 20%. Sunday will feature bright sunshine, 0% chance for showers and northeast breezes. Low temperatures both nights will be in the middle and low 40s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Monday and Tuesday will likely have sun, near-0% shower chances, and daily highs mainly the 60s, possibly peeking around 70. Wednesday commands a healthy and needed 40 to 50% shower chance and highs again mainly in the 60s. The end of the week is trending dry but much chillier with days in the 40s and 50s and nights in the 20s and 30s.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

